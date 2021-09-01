Cancel
Foreign Policy

Rep. Markwayne Mullin tried rogue Afghanistan rescue mission

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican congressman attempted to organize a rescue mission to Afghanistan in order to extract American citizens left behind by the Biden administration — and threatened US diplomats who declined to help him in the endeavor, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The effort by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was in...

Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Afghanistan becomes flashpoint in race to oust Cheney

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) has an extensive foreign policy record. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Cheney is among a small group of lawmakers with outsized influence on the Department of Defense’s purse strings. Before she ran for office, she was a ranking official in the U.S. Department of State, serving as one of the Bush Administration’s top diplomatic officials at the height of America’s wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, played a major role in the United States’ presence in the region. She has maintained a preventionist stance on Afghanistan in the years since, stating that the United States presence in the country is necessary to prevent a resurgence in terrorist activity from groups like the Taliban.
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

Attempts from fellow Republicans to oust Cheney continue

Far-right House members continue to push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from the Republican Conference following her appointment Thursday as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Cheney has faced sustained backlash for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and speak out against his attempts to undermine...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

GOP Rep. says American family in Afghanistan escaped the country

A Republican congressman who attempted a rogue operation at Kabul’s airport last week said an American family he was helping escape Afghanistan left the country on Monday — as a new poll shows that a majority of voters back using military force to rescue American citizens left behind. “A little...
U.S. PoliticsNews On 6

Rep. Mullin Says He Does Not Regret Attempt To Enter Afghanistan

In an interview with Fox News Friday, Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin confirms he tried to enter Afghanistan to rescue a group of Americans. He said his flight never made it to Afghanistan and he believes the Biden administration blocked him from entering the country. “I don’t know who shut us...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep Acknowledges ‘I’m Not Rambo’ After Botched Afghanistan Mission

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a former pro wrestler and plumbing business owner, thinks his two ill-advised attempts to land in Kabul amid the chaos of the last two weeks were acts of service. “Everybody has a different way of helping,” he said in a Fox News interview. Mullin described his side of his second attempt, disputing reports that he threatened the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan when he wouldn’t help Mullin enter Afghanistan with wads of cash. “The ambassador was not helpful at all,” he said. “He says ‘I can’t assist you. I can’t help you. I was told not to.’” Mullin said he believed the State Department interfered in his quest to retrieve an interpreter from Afghanistan. That’s despite both Democratic and Republican House leaders admonishing lawmakers who try to lead unsafe expeditions, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying it creates “a greater risk.”
U.S. Politicswmleader.com

State Dept trying to steal credit for Afghanistan rescue

The organizer of a private mission to rescue an American mom, Mariam, and her three children from Afghanistan says the US State Department is now trying to insert itself into the story of her evacuation, despite playing little to no role for much of the rescue effort. Senior State Department...
Foreign Policywmleader.com

Dem hits Biden for delay in freeing Americans in Afghanistan

Even Democrats are now slamming the White House as it continues to try and spin its chaotic exit from Afghanistan amid criticism that it has delayed others’ efforts to free those remaining. On Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) trashed the Biden administration for the delay in evacuating remaining Americans in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who went to Middle East to rescue US citizens: Biden 'has blood on his hands'; is lying

House Intelligence Committee member Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., claimed President Biden "has blood on his hands" and told Fox News the White House and Pentagon are lying about the conditions that have been facing American citizens in Afghanistan, as well as the purported ease Americans had to reach the Kabul airport while U.S. forces were still on the ground.
Oklahoma StateKTAL

Wash. Post: U.S. officials say Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin threatened embassy staff in effort to enter Afghanistan, rescue Americans

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST/KFOR) – The Washington Post is reporting that two U.S. officials said Congressman Markwayne Mullin sought to get a large amount of money into Afghanistan in an effort to rescue American citizens, and threatened resistant embassy staff. KFOR News could not, as of Tuesday night, independently verify the...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Update: Rep. Markwayne Mullin's office says he is 'completely safe,' won't confirm or deny Washington Post's story about threatening embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan

Rep. Mullin resurfaces, says he's OK and 'helping get Americans out of Afghanistan'. Update (11 p.m. Tuesday): Meredith Blanford, communications director for Congressman Markwayne Mullin, released a statement to the Tulsa World late Tuesday, saying the following:. “Congressman Mullin has been and is currently completely safe. He and the Office...
Congress & CourtsJoplin Globe

Rep. Mullin's unauthorized trip raises questions

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is in the spotlight again after reports surfaced that he tried traveling to Afghanistan for an unauthorized evacuation of five American citizens. According to The Washington Post, Mullin requested help from U.S. Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim in transporting a “large sum of cash” into Dushanbe,...

