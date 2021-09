Well, that's embarrassing. A simple oversight has landed one woman in quite a bit of hot water, and it was a careless typo that got her busted. With a little over half of the country fully vaccinated, forged vaccine cards have become a hot commodity. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they've seized thousands upon thousands of phony cards over recent months, and the problem doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. You just might want to make sure you're getting the name of the vaccine right if you plan on forging one of these cards.