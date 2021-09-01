CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto Enthusiasts Lose Themselves on the Racetrack

By Hannah Burke
tallahasseemagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s long been said that health care professionals love golf, but for Dr. Scott Tetreault, that stereotype is nowhere near par for the course. “I’ve never liked it,” Tetreault, an oncologist and founder of the Tallahassee Cancer Center, said of pasture pool. “It’s too slow.”. Of course, when you’re going...

CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Terminator Mustang? Think Superchargers, Snakes, and SVT

The Knockout Punch that Put Chevy's Camaro on Ice for 7 Years. It seems supremely unfair that many of history's most celebrated performance machines get dumbed down to their peak horsepower stats, but they are merely convenient mile markers. Gearheads know the significance of the numbers 225, 505, and 707 (spoiler alert: Fox Mustang, LS7 C6 Corvette, Dodge Hellcat), but the reality is that the horsepower ratings of our favorite cars are placeholders for a raft of other facts and figures that our non-gearhead listener friends would rather not be subjected to. In the performance Hall of Fame, the horsepower number "390" was for the longest time associated with the A12-optioned 440 Mopars of 1969, but for a new generation, 390 hp means only one thing: the 2003 to 2004 Ford SVT Cobra "Terminator" Mustang.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Home & GardenTop Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
MotorsportsTop Speed

An Epic All-American Drag Race Between Three Modified Muscle Cars

Few things are as American as a drag race between a Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and a Dodge Challenger. Carwow of all people has managed to get modified examples of each of these three icons for a good, old-fashion, quarter-mile drag race. All three Muscle cars have been modified and pack some serious power (for UK standards). Who will win this all-American drag race?
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Opening race moving to new location in 2022?

The Busch Clash has historically been run at Daytona International Speedway. But ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, it could be run at an entirely different location. NASCAR has shown this season alone that they are not afraid of changing the schedule by flipping it upside down and creating a whole new one in the process. This year, the Cup Series ran a dirt race for the first time since 1970. Additionally, there were an all-time high of seven road courses on the schedule, plus Nashville Superspeedway.
CarsTire Business

BFG launches tire for 'adventure enthusiasts'

GREENVILLE, S.C. ― Michelin North America Inc.'s BFGoodrich Tires brand is aiming its latest product release — the Trail-Terrain T/A tire for CUVs, SUVs and trucks with all-wheel drive (AWD) — at "adventure enthusiasts." The tire launched Sept. 1 in the U.S. and will be available in Canada in January,...
CarsAutoblog

Why do BMWs look like that? Blame (or celebrate) this guy

The 3 Series and the "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan both debuted in 1975. Younger buyers leapt at the double-hooked bait, and BMW put the "same sausage, different lengths" school of car design to very profitable use. As age, pay, and family members increased, those 3 Series buyers progressed to the 5 and 7 to get more of the same, only bigger. Or, eventually, hopped over the SUV fence to get even more bigger.
Monterey, CAracer.com

IMSA field readies for title push in Monterey

Rested and recharged after a month-long break, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship moves into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this week to start the final push among title contenders in four of its five premium classes. With the LMP3 class skipping the trek to the West Coast, 26 cars will contest Sunday’s...
California Statevette-vues.com

CORVETTE RACING AT LAGUNA SECA: California Dreaming

Twenty-third consecutive appearance in Monterey for Corvette Racing. CORVETTE RACING AT LAGUNA SECA: California Dreaming. Twenty-third consecutive appearance in Monterey for Corvette Racing. Team’s first race in IMSA since a runner-up finish at 24 Hours of Le Mans. Track saw program clinch GT Le Mans Drivers, Team titles in 2020.
Carsmotor1.com

Mustang, Camaro, Challenger fight in all-American drag race in the UK

What do the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger have in common? Easy – they're all muscle cars that are quite popular in straight-line races in North America. What happens when these three visit UK's Carwow? A drag race, of course, and that's what we exactly have here. More...
Motorsportsracer.com

Tincknell open to IndyCar options

Factory Mazda DPi driver Harry Tincknell isn’t sure what he’ll be doing after the Japanese manufacturer shutters its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program in November. As a result, the Briton, a two-time class winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and one of the fastest drivers in the DPi category, is wondering whether a return to his open-wheel roots might be possible with a look towards the NTT IndyCar Series.

