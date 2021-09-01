Cancel
MLB

Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

KGO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- - Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts...

Related
MLBPost-Crescent

He hasn't been up for long and his stay will be short, but Luke Maile has made an impact with the Brewers

In years past, Luke Maile would have received a Sept. 1 callup and spent the remainder of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 3 catcher. But with major-league teams no longer afforded the opportunity to fill out their rosters for the stretch run with unlimited minor-league players – 28 is the new limit, up from the regular-season limit of 26 – Maile finds himself on borrowed time.
MLBRed Reporter

Reds at Brewers, Game 2 - News, Pitching Matchup, Lineups

Padres lost last night too, so we’re still at 1 game ahead. This seems to be the only thing that matters. Tejay Antone hurt himself after throwing 5 big league pitches after coming off of the IL yesterday, so he went back on there and Max Schrock is back. Game...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On bench Thursday

Cain isn't starting Thursday's game against the Reds. Cain will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to Cincinnati. Jackie Bradley will start in center field and bat eighth.
MLBTwinkie Town

Brewers 6, Twins 2: If a tree falls in the northwoods

The classic question: If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is around, will anyone hear it?. Also: If a man says something in the forest, and there is no woman around, will he still be wrong?. Also, also: Something about the pope pooping and bears in funny...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 6, Twins 2

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins with a 6-2 win at Target Field on Sunday afternoon. Luis Urias gave the Crew the lead with a solo home run in the 2nd inning. Rowdy Tellez followed that with a three-run shot in the 3rd inning to build the lead to 4-0.
MLBwktysports.com

Streak stopper: Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and their superb pitching staff are cruising toward the playoffs, but the more powerful performances they can produce at the plate, the better off they’ll be. Sunday’s slugging outburst was perfect timing for Milwaukee’s upcoming trip to San Francisco, a potential postseason preview. MONDAY:...
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Reds can’t solve Woodruff, Brewers

First-place Milwaukee scores 4-1 victory, extends lead in division to 9 1/2 games. With Milwaukee’s best against Cincinnati’s best, it was a matter of who would blink first, Brandon Woodruff or Luis Castillo. Castillo blinked twice and Woodruff never did and it played to a 4-1 victory for the Milwaukee...
MLBKGO

Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Kris Bryant left the Chicago Cubs and NL Central late last month figuring he had seen about enough of Corbin Burnes. Matching up again, Bryant and his new Giants teammates certainly couldn't figure out the Milwaukee ace. Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins pitching digs a hole for team as Brewers avoid sweep with 6-2 win

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers foul tipped a Josh Hader fastball into the glove of Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez to cap a 6-2 Twins loss at Target Field and the crowd went … wild?. Such was the presence of Brewers fans throughout the three-game series between the Twins and Brewers, with...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-2

The Milwaukee Brewers were looking to get out of Minneapolis with at least one win in their series against the Minnesota Twins. Fortunately for them, they were able to get it, and they took the series finale, 6-2. Aaron Ashby got the start for the Brew Crew, and he was...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Belt hits #20, Quintana shines in debut but early struggles doom the Giants as they fall to the Brewers, 6-2

One of these days, I’ll get a game that’s so good, everyone will be jealous of the fact I got a chance to recap it. It’ll have everything working: an ace starting pitcher that’s allergic to runs, a bullpen of nothing but prime Mariano Riveras, and an offense that hits every ball 115 mph to every corner of the field. They’ll call the lineup “Alcatraz Alley” or some other equally memeable reference to “Murderer’s Row,” but we’ll be so proud of having a superteam that we’ll recite the nickname with pride and plaster it all over t-shirts from San Franpsycho. That game will be such a good game, so clearly dominated by the Giants, that Manfred will come out after the fourth inning and call a mercy rule as the Giants already lead 107-0 and every batter on the other team struck out on three pitches. And of course it’ll be against the Dodgers, who by that time will be so comically inept they’ll make Abbott & Costello’s “Who’s On First” look like a deeply serious wartime skit in comparison.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers Strike Early in 6-2 Win Over Giants

The Brewers struck first, struck fast, and were in control through Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Giants. In the first inning, Willy Adames singled on his first at-bat back in the lineup as the Crew’s shortstop. Christian Yelich, extending his latest hitting streak to ten, beat the shift with a dribbler to left. Omar Narváez hit a rope to right to score Adames and move Yelich to third. Yelich was well-positioned to score on an Avisaíl García ground out. The Brewers were up 2-0 within the first 10 pitches.

