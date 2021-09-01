Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist Lecture: Ana Maria Ortiz
The Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist & Scholar Lecture series begins with a lecture by painter and muralist Ana Maria Ortiz. Hailing from Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, and currently living in Houston, Ortiz started painting on old wood pieces with tempera paint as a little girl in her dad’s wood shop. Getting into the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez, she studied art and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science.events.unl.edu
