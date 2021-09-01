Lavender Closet Soft Launch

If you described your car as a smart device, everyone but Elon Musk might look at you askance. But the modern car really is one, points out Ivan Poupyrev: “It has internet, a map, artificial intelligence, and people you can talk to.” Poupyrev, Google’s director of Engineering, Advanced Technology and Products and the mastermind behind its Jacquard project, is shooting for the same seamless integration with the wearable devices he’s helping to make a reality. The aptly named initiative weaves technology into everyday fashion items, aiming not to manufacture an ostentatious “wearable tech” device but “to make technology disappear, so that people live their normal lives, [with] technology becoming something in the background.”
