Lavender Closet Soft Launch

It seems like it took about two seconds for the term “cloffice” to enter our daily vocabulary when much of the world started working from home in 2020. True, that may be an exaggeration. But you have to admit, it was no time at all before the DIY pros of the world started releasing their tutorials for how to turn walk-ins and nooks alike into a WFH space. Even Pinterest dubbed the cloffice one of the biggest trends of 2021. Yes, the multi-purpose closet is thriving, and it’s here to stay.