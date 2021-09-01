Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks for September with this Screener

JPM - Free Report) , Bank of America Corp. (. C - Free Report) , and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (. PNC - Free Report) are expected to benefit from these trends. The Zacks Major Regional Banks industry includes the nation’s largest banks in terms of assets, with most operating globally. The financial performance of these banks largely depends on the nation’s economic health. As the banks are involved several complex financial activities, they are required to meet the stringent regulations set by the Federal Reserve and other agencies. Apart from traditional banking services, which are the source of interest income, major regional banks provide a wide range of other financial services and products to retail, corporate and institutional clients, both domestic and global. These include credit and debit cards, mortgage banking, wealth management, and investment banking, among others. So, a large source of revenues for these banks comprises fees and commissions earned from these services.