Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks for September with this Screener

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the slight pullback on the last day of August, all three major U.S. indexes posted monthly gains. The Dow climbed 1.2%, while the Nasdaq jumped roughly 4%, and the S&P 500 popped nearly 3%. The benchmark index posted its seventh straight monthly climb and August marked its best showing since April.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screener#Interest Rates#Zacks Investment Research#Dow#Fed#Rentacenter Inc#Rcii Free Report#Mi Homes#Mho Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Statistically speaking, we're now in what's typically the worst month of the year for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that over the course of the past 92 years, the S&P 500 has suffered September losses more than half the time, averaging a 1% loss over this long period. And yet, this long-term rally is still going strong, led by many of the same growth stocks that got the bullish ball rolling 18 months ago.
StocksZacks.com

Guide to the Nasdaq ETF Investing

The Nasdaq Composite Index has been hitting a series of record highs since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the tech-heavy index topped 15,000 for the first-time last month. The year 2020 can be fully attributed to the Nasdaq. Though the tech-heavy Nasdaq was out of favor in the beginning of 2021 on rising rate worries, it regained momentum lately.
StocksZacks.com

Consider These Low-Volatility ETFs Amid Market Meltdown Scares

Investors are a little on the edge about their investment choices in September given that the month has been historically considered the worst-performing for Wall Street. Meanwhile, market analysts expect a market correction in September. There are certain factors that are raising worries like surging delta variant cases and the...
IndustryZacks.com

4 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Out for Amid Industry Woes

DOW - Free Report) , Olin Corporation (. AVNT - Free Report) are banking on strategic measures, including operating cost reductions to tide over the challenging environment. The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry consists of manufacturers of basic chemicals, plastics, specialty chemicals and agricultural chemicals. Companies in this space serve a host of end markets such as automotive, building & construction, transportation, electronics, aerospace and agriculture. Basic chemicals are produced in large quantities, and include petrochemicals and intermediates (such as ethylene, propylene and benzene), polymers (including plastic resins such as polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride) and inorganic chemicals (such as chlorine, caustic soda and titanium dioxide). Specialty chemicals that include catalysts, specialty polymers and coating additives are used in specific fields based on their performance. Agricultural chemicals include herbicides, fungicides and insecticides that are used to protect crops from disease, pests and weeds.
StocksZacks.com

Technology ETF (XNTK) Hits New 52-Week High

XNTK - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 51% from its 52-week low price of $110.34/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
StocksZacks.com

5 Europe ETFs Top S&P 500 in 2021 & Offer More Value

European stocks exhibited their longest winning streak since 2013, thanks to upbeat corporate earnings and an easy money policy. The Financial Times article revealed that the Stoxx 600 European equity index has gained 2% in August, resulting in its seventh successive month of gains and its longest period of monthly increases since the end of the financial crisis in 2012-2013.
StocksZacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Points International (PCOM)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
StocksZacks.com

Tap the Nasdaq Rally With These Two Leveraged ETFs

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has been on an impressive rally over the past month and notched its 36th record closing of 2021. Most of the rally was powered by renewed buying in the high-growth tech giants as tapering fears eased and optimism spread over a sustained economic recovery (read: Join the Nasdaq Rally With These ETFs).
StocksZacks.com

JOLTS, Beige Book, Credit: Will Anything Move the Market Today?

Ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, markets are again trading modestly down. Without a catalyst signifying growth well beyond present market levels — where the Nasdaq currently sits at a fresh all-time closing high, the S&P 500 not too far off its record close and the Dow only about a month removed — we’re seeing a bit of a downward drift. Perhaps today’s economic reads will hold some positive sway.
StocksZacks.com

Cimarex (XEC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
SoftwareZacks.com

4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy on Rising Ransomware Attacks

Cybersecurity is now a megatrend as an increasing number of companies are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud tech during the pandemic. The shift to e-commerce and remote working practices demands huge exposure to AI and cloud computing solutions but also pushes firms to consider cybersecurity risks. Government and...
StocksZacks.com

3 Reasons Why Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Chicago, ILZacks.com

TNYA is down today, but where's it headed as the economy recovers?

You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
StocksZacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Stock Options

EVLO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 19, 2021 $17.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
MarketsZacks.com

4 Major Regional Bank Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

JPM - Free Report) , Bank of America Corp. (. C - Free Report) , and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (. PNC - Free Report) are expected to benefit from these trends. The Zacks Major Regional Banks industry includes the nation’s largest banks in terms of assets, with most operating globally. The financial performance of these banks largely depends on the nation’s economic health. As the banks are involved several complex financial activities, they are required to meet the stringent regulations set by the Federal Reserve and other agencies. Apart from traditional banking services, which are the source of interest income, major regional banks provide a wide range of other financial services and products to retail, corporate and institutional clients, both domestic and global. These include credit and debit cards, mortgage banking, wealth management, and investment banking, among others. So, a large source of revenues for these banks comprises fees and commissions earned from these services.
StocksZacks.com

LULU, RH Beat Earnings; GME Drops on Bottom-Line Miss

Market indexes took a break today, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which had been continually nudging higher all-time closing highs for the past few trading days. The Dow dipped a slight -0.20%, while the S&P 500 closed down -0.13% — both now on three-session losing streaks. The Nasdaq dropped -0.57% on the day, while the small-cap Russell 2000 underperformed the field this Hump Day, -1.14%.
StocksZacks.com

These 4 Great Stocks of 2021 Have More Room To Run

The markets have been on a roller coaster ride of late, with increasing concerns that the delta variant could do more damage than previously envisaged. But it’s still worth noting that the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 are all substantially up this year. And the numbers coming out of ISM, the Commerce Department, the BEA and others are all overwhelmingly positive, increasing confidence in a strong recovery.
StocksZacks.com

Bull of the Day: ScanSource (SCSC)

SCSC - Free Report) . ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus. ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote. The reason for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy