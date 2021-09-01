South Callaway softball find its pitches in 8-5 win against North Callaway

AUXVASSE — There was some role-reversal in the pitching circle Tuesday when the South Callaway softball team defeated North Callaway 8-5. Before the schools face each other in football Friday, the softball squads kicked up some dirt as senior Ryelle Schmauch started for the Ladybirds (0-1), after starting only one game previously, and senior Grace Pontius made her first career start after pitching as a reliever before.