CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper County, MO

Joplin man draws consecutive sentences in burglary, sex offender case

By Jeff Lehr
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago

A Jasper County judge assessed a Joplin man consecutive sentences totaling 23 years on convictions for burglary and a sex offender registration violation.

Lonnie S. Tilton Jr., 44, was convicted of first-degree burglary and failure to register as a sex offender in a jury trial July 20 in Jasper County Circuit Court. He had been tried as a prior and persistent offender leading to the enhanced punishment range under which Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced him at a hearing Monday.

Dnakelson sentenced Tilton to 18 years on the burglary count and five years on the registration violation, and ordered that the terms run consecutively.

The convictions stem from an arrest Oct. 1 in connection with a burglary Sept. 28 in the 2400 block of South Picher Avenue.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Tilton entered the garage of a residence and stole two pairs of pants. The homeowner was inside the house with her son at the time.

During questioning of the suspect, Tilton purportedly acknowledged having been residing at the Economy Inn with his girlfriend, a change of address he had not reported to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The hotel is located within 1,000 feet of Irving Elementary School. A conviction for sexual abuse requires the defendant to register as a sex offender and prohibits him from residing near a school or day care center.

The defendant still faces felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and vehicle tampering, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license in two more cases that remain pending before Dankelson.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
353
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Government
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Offender#Economy#Irving Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy