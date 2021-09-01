Joplin man draws consecutive sentences in burglary, sex offender case

A Jasper County judge assessed a Joplin man consecutive sentences totaling 23 years on convictions for burglary and a sex offender registration violation.

Lonnie S. Tilton Jr., 44, was convicted of first-degree burglary and failure to register as a sex offender in a jury trial July 20 in Jasper County Circuit Court. He had been tried as a prior and persistent offender leading to the enhanced punishment range under which Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced him at a hearing Monday.

Dnakelson sentenced Tilton to 18 years on the burglary count and five years on the registration violation, and ordered that the terms run consecutively.

The convictions stem from an arrest Oct. 1 in connection with a burglary Sept. 28 in the 2400 block of South Picher Avenue.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Tilton entered the garage of a residence and stole two pairs of pants. The homeowner was inside the house with her son at the time.

During questioning of the suspect, Tilton purportedly acknowledged having been residing at the Economy Inn with his girlfriend, a change of address he had not reported to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The hotel is located within 1,000 feet of Irving Elementary School. A conviction for sexual abuse requires the defendant to register as a sex offender and prohibits him from residing near a school or day care center.

The defendant still faces felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and vehicle tampering, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license in two more cases that remain pending before Dankelson.