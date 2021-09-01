Cancel
FIFA

China bans children and teens from playing video games for more than three hours a week

By Entrepreneur en Español
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may interest you: 4 essential skills to start a career in the video game industry. As of September 1 , Chinese children and teenagers will only be able to play for one hour a day , and only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays , from 8 to 9 at night . The measure will be applied to all devices from which a video game can be accessed: console , smartphone , tablet and PC , among others. On holidays, an extra hour can be played at the same time, according to a statement from the National Press and Publications Administration.

