Greene County, OH

Mosquito treatments planned in Greene County today

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
Mosquito

GREENE COUNTY — Public Health is applying chemicals to parts of Greene County today to help control the mosquito population.

Adulticide will be applied shortly before sundown and will last for about 90 minutes Wednesday, according to Greene County Public Health.

The following areas may be treated if the weather conditions are acceptable:

• Frank Seaman Park and the adjacent bike path in Jamestown off Cottonville Road

• Rotary Park and Phillips Park in Beavercreek off Dayton-Xenia Road

• Cemex Reserve Baseball and Football Field in Fairborn off Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road

• The area north of West Second Street and south of June Drive near Massie Drive in Xenia

• The area north of Sugarcreek Reserve, east of Wilmington-Dayton Road, west of Lakeman Drive and south of State Route 725 in Bellbrook

The 10 to 20 micron droplets of the chemical used are so tiny that they only affect mosquitoes and insects smaller than that, Greene County Public Health said.

You can contact public health if you wish to opt out of the treatment in the area around your home at 937-374-5607 or send an email to ehpermits@gcph.info.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Metro Libraries to offer COVID at-home tests

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton Metro Library will soon be offering COVID at-home test kits. They join a list of other local libraries that have already been offering the kids, but News Center 7 has learned that most of those libraries have been running out of the kits faster than they can get them.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Children’s Hospital updates visitor restrictions

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has updated their visitor restrictions in hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitors, adults and children over the age of 2, are required to wear a mask. Two parents or caregivers are permitted to accompany patients to outpatient appointments, such as clinic visits,...
Xenia, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Xenia woman cited in deadly Sugarcreek Twp. motorcycle crash

SUGARCREEK TWP., Montgomery County — A Xenia woman was cited for running a red light and hitting a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Wilmington Pike last month. Arthur Norris, 58, of Centerville, had just turned from Briggs Road onto Wilmington around 8:15 a.m. Aug. 23, according to a Sugarcreek Twp. Police crash report released Wednesday following a public records request for information by News Center 7 last month.

