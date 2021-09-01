Mosquito treatments planned in Greene County today

Mosquito

GREENE COUNTY — Public Health is applying chemicals to parts of Greene County today to help control the mosquito population.

Adulticide will be applied shortly before sundown and will last for about 90 minutes Wednesday, according to Greene County Public Health.

The following areas may be treated if the weather conditions are acceptable:

• Frank Seaman Park and the adjacent bike path in Jamestown off Cottonville Road

• Rotary Park and Phillips Park in Beavercreek off Dayton-Xenia Road

• Cemex Reserve Baseball and Football Field in Fairborn off Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road

• The area north of West Second Street and south of June Drive near Massie Drive in Xenia

• The area north of Sugarcreek Reserve, east of Wilmington-Dayton Road, west of Lakeman Drive and south of State Route 725 in Bellbrook

The 10 to 20 micron droplets of the chemical used are so tiny that they only affect mosquitoes and insects smaller than that, Greene County Public Health said.

You can contact public health if you wish to opt out of the treatment in the area around your home at 937-374-5607 or send an email to ehpermits@gcph.info.

