Netflix Strikes Multi-Year Series Partnership With India’s Excel Entertainment

Netflix has entered into a multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Mumbai-based Excel Entertainment , the banner behind the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai.

Under the deal, the pair will produce a variety of projects under its series banner Excel Media and Entertainment. It will commence with two shows:

Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel.

Queen of the Hill: Style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai, the series chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

Excel’s previous credits also include Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lakshya, Toofaan and the Don franchise.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix.”

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, Producers of Excel Entertainment, said, “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix.”