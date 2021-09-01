Cancel
Economy

Thai joint business group raises GDP outlook as curbs ease

BANGKOK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s leading joint-business group on Wednesday raised its 2021 economic forecast to between a 0.5% contraction to 1% growth as the country’s biggest wave of infections showed signs of easing, leading to the easing of curbs.

In August, it predicted between a 1.5% drop and 0% growth of gross domestic product this year, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product
Comments / 0

Community Policy