Commentary: Christine Flowers - A statue gives people a victory

Last summer, I spent a few days standing in front of the Columbus statute at Marconi Plaza in South Philly. A lot of good folk were there around me, laughing and singing and eating Wawa hoagies. We were there to show solidarity with the Italian American community of the city, since most of us were card-carrying members. We wanted to show our support and create a human line of defense against a mayor and the woke jokes in his administration who wanted to erase our history.