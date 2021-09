EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Water and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering on a new study to examine flood control in Central El Paso. "What we're doing is looking at the comprehensive flood problem right in this part of the city coming off the Franklins and then even in through the city and part of that is the infrastructure that's already existing," Mark Doles, the Chief Plan Formulation, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said.