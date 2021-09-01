Seattle Children's Hospital confirms first COVID death

SEATTLE - Seattle Children's Hospital has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19. According to hospital officials, the death occurred last week. "We are saddened to confirm that the first patient death from COVID-19 at Seattle Children’s occurred last week, despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team. This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community. For privacy reasons, we cannot share any additional information at this time," said Dr. John K. McGuire, Chief Division of Pediatrics Critical Care Medicine.