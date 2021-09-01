Cubs' Ian Happ: Blasts 17th home run
Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Twins. Happ hit a solo home run off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth inning, extending the Cubs' lead to two runs. It was his third home run in five games. August was one of Happ's best months of the season so far, as he hit .255 with seven home runs. The 26-year-old is slashing .199/.299/.382 with 17 long balls, 42 RBI, 43 runs scored and two stolen bases in 414 plate appearances this season.www.cbssports.com
