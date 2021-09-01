Indians' Bobby Bradley: Launches home run

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Athletics. Cabrera hit his milestone 500th career home run Aug. 22 but is still looking to finish his 17th MLB season with a few more long balls. The veteran is up to 15 for the season and 502 in his career. Cabrera can now set his sights on moving up the list of career home run leaders, as he's sitting in 28th place but just two behind Eddie Murray in 27th. The Tigers figure to keep giving the 38-year-old opportunities to chase history down the stretch.