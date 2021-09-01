Cancel
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Launches home run

 7 days ago

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's victory over the Royals. The first baseman launched a Wade Davis fastball over the fence in the eighth inning, driving in teammate Bradley Zimmer. It was the 25-year-old's 12th homer in 49 games this season in the majors. Although he has struggled to a batting average of .215, he has shown impressive power and if his rate stats were stretched over 162 games, he'd project to hit roughly 40 long balls.

