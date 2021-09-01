Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Seven strong innings

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Buehler fired seven innings of two-run ball in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Atlanta, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision. Buehler got down 2-0 early on a Joc Pederson home run and Travis d'Arnaud RBI double, but Los Angeles stormed back to get the righty off the hook for the loss. He concludes an exceptional August on a high note -- Buehler closes the month having pitched at least six innings with no more than two runs allowed in any of his six starts. He's slated to take the mound next Sunday in San Francisco.

