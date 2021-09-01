Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Rolls to another victory

Well, that was unfortunate. I am a little confused why people are blaming yesterday on Mike Shildt though. He took out Genesis Cabrera as soon as he walked the bases loaded and did the same with Giovanny Gallegos. As much as Alex Reyes has struggled recently, he was a better option than anyone else left in the bullpen. Better options, like Luis Garcia or TJ McFarland, had already pitched in that game. When your “top three” relievers all suck in one game, usually it’s not the manager’s fault.