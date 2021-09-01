Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Rolls to another victory
Treinen (5-5) earned the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta, striking out all three batters he faced. After pitching the ninth inning and earning the save Monday, Treinen returned to his customary setup role with Kenley Jansen handling closing duties. He sat down the top three of Atlanta's order on 16 pitches and fell in line for the win when the Dodgers took the lead in the bottom of the inning. The 33-year-old has been extremely active in the second half of August, recording two wins, two saves and three holds since Aug. 16.www.cbssports.com
