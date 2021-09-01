Body found in Williamson County, IL Pond
Authorities in Williamson County, IL are investigating after a body was found in a pond. Sheriff Bennie Vick says the victim, who has not yet been identified, is thought to have attended a recent party at a residence located at 8196 Old Route 13. The victim was found floating in a pond at that location early Sunday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone else who attended that party to contact their office.www.kzimksim.com
