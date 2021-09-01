Local bartender has trial set for next year

A Sikeston man accused of stealing over $100,000 from a local American Legion organization is scheduled to stand trial by jury next year. A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 15-16, 2022, in New Madrid County on a change of venue for 89-year-old Gary Prindle, who was charged through Scott County in December 2019 with one felony count of stealing $25,000 or more on or around Feb. 11, 2019. A pre-trial conference is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. A trial setting before 34th District Circuit Judge William Reeves was held Aug. 24 where Prindle appeared in person, by his attorney Bryan Greaser and Scott County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Austin Crowe, and all agreed to the trial dates. Prindle is a former bartender for American Legion Post 114 in Sikeston. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.