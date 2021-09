(Paso Robles, CA: August 31, 2021) – Castoro Cellars Vineyards and Winery, based in Paso Robles, CA is thrilled to announce the new distributor appointment of Classic Wines of California for the entire state of California. Beginning immediately, Classic Wines of California will represent and distribute the Castoro Cellars’ portfolio. “We look at this as a big step in increasing the distribution of our wines and Classic’s demonstrated ability to focus on our goal of bringing our certified organically grown estate bottled wines to the hands of consumers throughout California. Additionally, Classic is a family-owned operation like us which truly helps in understanding each other’s needs”, point out Niels and Bimmer Udsen, founders of Castoro Cellars.