Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Estonia’s parliament elects museum head as country’s president

By Namita Singh
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEdqd_0bj1gBpG00

Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday elected chief of the National Museum Alar Karis as the country’s sixth president, replacing Kersti Kaljulaid, the first female head of state.

His confirmation came in the second round of ballot after he failed to secure the necessary two-thirds support from lawmakers a day earlier, despite being the only candidate nominated for the role.

"I thank all of those who voted for me and also those who didn’t. I promise to be a good partner for the Riigikogu," Mr Karis, 63, said in a short speech after the tally was announced.

The leader crossed the threshold of 68 votes in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature in the second round on Tuesday after receiving support from about 72 lawmakers. Eight lawmakers left the ballot blank while the rest were either absent or abstained.

Nominated for the position by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s Reform Party and the Centre Party, the two largest parties which together form the governing coalition, Mr Karis received support from all except the far-right EKRE whose members decided to abstain from voting.

However, no other candidate was able to contest against Mr Karis, as they failed to receive the backing from a minimum of 21 lawmaker — an unprecedented situation in the Baltic nation since it regained independence 30 years ago.

The position is largely seen as symbolic in the Baltic state where the functions largely involve representing the country abroad and acting as a domestic opinion leader. Presidential powers include being the supreme commander of Estonia’s armed forces, formally appointing government members and signing law to give them legal legitimacy. They can also veto law proposals.

A native of Tartu, Estonia’s second-largest city after the country’s capital Tallinn, the president-elect is a molecular geneticist and developmental biologist. Mr Karis, who served as an Auditor General in 2013-2018, is expected to assume the post on 11 October.

Additional reporting from the wires

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

235K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kersti Kaljulaid
Person
Kaja Kallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estonia#Legislature#Parliament#National Museum#Riigikogu#Reform Party#The Centre Party#Ekre#Baltic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
Worldmix929.com

Looming Moroccan election reveals parliament’s dimming sway

RABAT (Reuters) – When Moroccans elect a new parliament next week, it is likely to be a body with even less influence than its recent predecessors thanks to a new voting law and gradual moves by the king to reassert his dominant role. A decade after Arab Spring protests led...
PoliticsDerrick

Zambia's parliament elects first female speaker amid changes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia’s parliament has elected its first female speaker, days after new President Hakainde Hichilema began shaking up the government by firing security commanders and promising economic reforms. Earlier this month the long-time opposition leader was elected after campaigning to break with the past.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Romanian PM Sacks Justice Minister, Endangering Coalition Government

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu sacked his justice minister late on September 1, plunging the EU member's governing coalition into crisis. The centrist prime minister accused Justice Minister Stelian Ion of undermining a 50 billion lei ($12 billion) community development plan aimed at modernizing infrastructure. The plan needed the Justice Ministry's approval.
Electionscrossroadstoday.com

Austria’s Kurz reelected to lead conservative People’s Party

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s conservative People’s Party, or OVP, voted overwhelmingly Saturday to reelect Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as its leader at a party gathering. Kurz, 35, received the backing of 533 of 536 delegates, or 99.4%. He has led the party since 2017, and became the country’s youngest-ever chancellor later that year.
Presidential ElectionDerrick

Only 1 candidate seeking Estonia's presidency - so far

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia is gearing up for an unusual presidential election in parliament. So far, there is only one candidate in Monday's vote, a situation unprecedented since the Baltic nation regained independence 30 years ago. President Kersti Kaljulaid's five-year term expires Oct. 10, and lawmakers in the 101-seat Riigikogu...
PoliticsKEYT

Putin hopes ruling party will dominate parliament after vote

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the Kremlin’s United Russia party will continue its dominance in parliament after the September election. The Sept. 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024. The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through a constitutional reform last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036. The United Russia faction currently holds 334 parliament seats out of 450. But independent polls show only 27% of Russians are prepared to vote for the party this year. Putin said Sunday that he “very much counts” on the party to “retain its positions” after the election.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Migration: Polish parliament approves state of emergency

In Poland, the House of Representatives (Sejm) retrospectively approved the imposition of a state of emergency on Monday after a moving debate. The PO, the largest opposition party, voted in favor of a left-wing motion to repeal it. The ruling national-conservative PiS and the far-right confederation voted in the government’s interest. The PSL peasant party abstained.
Europekfgo.com

Czech opposition seeks closer ties with liberal allies, revival of euro adoption

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic should foster closer ties with the more liberal members of the European Union and take steps toward adopting the euro, opposition Pirates Party chairman Ivan Bartos said on Friday, ahead of next month’s parliamentary election. Bartos, 41, a dreadlocked software engineer, wants the country...
Societyhot96.com

In Russia’s Arctic, Navalny activist’s election bid is crushed

MOSCOW (Reuters) – First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want. Violetta Grudina, an...
WorldVoice of America

Guinea Junta Leader Promises 'Government of National Union'

WASHINGTON - The military leaders who seized power and dissolved Guinea's National Assembly said Monday they would set up a transitional government. The details of the promised transition were not immediately clear, but they followed widespread condemnation of the coup from the international community. In a speech the day after...
ElectionsWashington Post

The fallout from Afghanistan is already reaching Germany’s election

Ian Bateson is a journalist based in Berlin. Most Germans who watched the coverage of the desperate evacuations from Kabul last week saw harrowing images of human suffering. But their politicians saw something else: an election issue. On Aug. 15, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor, Armin Laschet, commented: “2015 cannot be allowed to happen again.”
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Leader says Belarus expects big shipment of Russian weapons

The authoritarian leader of Belarus said Wednesday that the country will soon receive a large batch of Russian weapons, including dozens of combat jets, helicopters and top-of-the-line air defense missile systems.President Alexander Lukashenko announced the expected acquisition as Russia and Belarus prepare to conduct joint war games starting next week that are set to involve about 200,000 troops.The announcement highlights Moscow s growing support for Lukashenko, whose election to a sixth term in August 2020 triggered months of protests and allegations of a rigged vote from the Belarusian opposition and the West.Russia has staunchly backed the longtime president as...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Pope Francis accidentally quotes Putin instead of Merkel when criticising western involvement in Afghanistan

Pope Francis made an unfortunate gaffe when he mistakenly quoted Vladimir Putin during a radio interview thinking he was quoting Angela Merkel. The Pontiff was criticising the west’s involvement in Afghanistan.He referred to Ms Merkel as “one of the world’s greatest political figures” and said: “It is necessary to put an end to the irresponsible policy of intervening from outside and building democracy in other countries, ignoring the traditions of the peoples.” He used his own translation into Spanish.He was responding to a question about the changing geopolitics of the region with the rise of the Taliban and the pope...

Comments / 0

Community Policy