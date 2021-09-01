Female Afghan Youtuber killed in Kabul airport attack

Video footage shows books pulled from the shelves, door locks smashed and pictures defaced. Four years after a Taliban suicide bombing ended Najiba Bahar's life, the hardline group trashed the library that became her legacy.
"I am devastated right now," her fiancee Ghulam Hussain Rezai told AFP at a hotel near Rome, where he is staying after being evacuated by the Italian military in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
Following Najiba's death in 2017, he and her friends and family set up the Najiba Foundation library and computer lab to provide education for girls and boys in Afghanistan's remote Daykundi province.
It even hosted a girl's volleyball team.
Comments / 0