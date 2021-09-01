CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Wells ‘Confident’ in Advance of Texas Tech Football’s Opener Against Houston

By Rob Snyder
The vast majority of teams in college football start their season this Saturday, and Texas Tech is in that grouping. The Red Raiders will play against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Saturday, September 4th at 6 p.m. The game is also receiving some national attention as it will be nationally televised on ESPN and broadcast nationally on radio with Learfield's Kate Scott and Mike Golic, Sr.

Posted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Patrick Mahomes Named the Number 1 Player in the NFL

This weekend marks the end of the NFL Preseason, with the 2021 regular season starting next month on Thursday, September 9. Over the past few years, one of the final events of the preseason is NFL.com releasing the list of Top 100 NFL Players for the upcoming season. The list is comprised by votes of current NFL players.
Posted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

12 Breakout Candidates for Texas Tech Football in 2021

Every football team enters the season with a handful of guys they expect to produce. In 2021 for Texas Tech that's names like Colin Schooler, Rico Jeffers, SaRodorick Thompson, and Erik Ezukanma. The difference between teams failing or meeting expectations as opposed to exceeding expectations though is often found in the over-performing breakout stars.
Posted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Two Red Raider Receivers Shine in NFL Preseason

Everyone knows about Texas Tech's most popular alum in the NFL, but there are two guys who caught a lot of passes from Patrick Mahomes who are still with their first teams in the NFL and still looking to make an impact. They also both had big impacts on their franchise's first preseason games.
Posted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Why Texas Tech’s Newest NIL Deal is Great For the Future

When we talked to TJ Storment at Texas Tech Media Day he told us that the offensive line had something coming down the pipe for the offensive line to get paid via NIL. After the news earlier this week about Double Eagle's deal with the big boys at Texas Tech, I can say that TJ Storment was absolutely correct.
Posted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Texas Tech’s Defensive Captains Are Ready for a Big Year

If Texas Tech wants to make it to a bowl game or improve at all really, it's not the offense that needs to have a monster season. No doubt a dynamic year from presumed starter Tyler Shough and company would go a long way to help, but as we've seen in Lubbock over the last decade, if the defense isn't holding up its end of the bargain then it doesn't really matter.

