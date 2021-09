The Pacers race out to a 3-0 lead and hold on to win their second straight contest.There's never a bad time to make a good first impression. Just ask the Lakeridge boys soccer team. The Pacers, playing at Mountainside High School in their second non-league game of the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2, scored just six minutes into their match against the Mavericks and built on that fast start to forge their 3-1 victory. "We're doing great. Our team chemistry is really coming together," said Lakeridge junior forward Zachary Levin, who scored his team's second and third goals against...