Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

OCVarsity Gridiron: Fryer and Albano discuss the top football games in Week 2

By OCVarsity sports staff
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCVarsity’s Dan Albano and Steve Fryer deliver their Week 2 football picks — they agree on the winner for four of the five games. Listen to their predictions and see which game caused them to disagree.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Gridiron#American Football#Ocvarsity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Albano’s football rankings for Orange County, Aug. 31

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Dan Albano votes in the weekly Orange County football top 25 poll. Here is how he voted in this week’s poll, plus his next five teams. 1. Mater Dei 1-0 2. Servite 2-0 3. Los Alamitos 2-0.
NFLAOL Corp

Kirk Herbstreit Names The Most Exciting Player In College Football In 2021

Each year before the start of the college football season, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit co-hosts a preseason award show: The Herbie Awards. On Thursday evening, Herbstreit named his pick for “most exciting player” heading into the 2021 season. And believe it or not, this player doesn’t lineup on the offensive side of the ball.
Pasadena, CAWhittier Daily News

SGV football: Previews, predictions for Friday’s top Week 1 high school games

Previews and predictions for the local top high school football games Friday in the San Gabriel Valley, Whittier and Pasadena area. La Habra (0-1) at Bishop Amat (0-0), 7 p.m.: There is so much curiosity surrounding Bishop Amat, mainly due to a major shake-up with its coaching staff. The Lancers have new offensive and defensive coordinators for head coach Steve Hagerty, They are also hoping to bounce back from a disappointing spring season where it went 1-4 after winning back-to-back Mission League titles (2018, 2019). Third-year starting QB Tobin O’Dell must have a big season for Amat to be successful. Among the returners are a pair of key juniors, RB Aiden Ramos and receiver Delano Franklin. There is even more pressure on Amat to win because La Habra stumbled out of the gate last week, losing 13-0 to Upland. The Highlanders will want to prove their offense, behind talented QB Justin Gil, is better than what it showed last week.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Football Week 2 Picks

Every week of the season all FBS college football games will be picked. Here are the college football week 2 picks. Make sure to check out our college football page for more content like college football week 2 picks!. You can like The Game Haus on Facebook and follow us...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opening week: Houston's top high school football games to watch

One year after a 2020 season filled with uncertainty, Texas high school football makes its grand return this week. Here are some of the top games to watch in the Houston area. This was a low-scoring affair last season with Cy-Fair ultimately emerging with the 13-10 victory. Both teams went on to have strong campaigns, combining for a 16-4 record the rest of the way. Cypress Ranch has made the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons while Cy-Fair boasts an 11-year streak. Both programs are not only expected to reach the postseason once again, but also challenge for district titles. Cy-Fair only returns two starters on each side of the ball, so the Bobcats’ non-district games will be important. This one against an experienced Mustangs squad is a good test.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Falcon football heads back to the gridiron

The Fountain Hills High School football season is set to kick off this Friday, Aug. 27, with a season opener on the road at 7 p.m. against the American Leadership Academy Ironwood Warriors. The 2021 season will be a little different from last year. For starters, the Falcons are currently...
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

LIVE at 7 p.m.: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central in Gridiron Spotlight football game

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — The high school football season keeps rolling Friday night and the Mitchell Republic will have live video coverage from Wessington Springs. It is the second week of the Mitchell Republic's Gridiron Spotlight game, which will feature an area team's home game each week. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central hosts Sioux Valley at 7 p.m. from Wessington Springs. Check back to this page at about 6:45 p.m. for live coverage, and refresh your page when the feed gets underway.
New Orleans, LAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Hurricane Ida could affect Week 1 college football game featuring Top 5 team

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season could include a change of plans for a top-5 team. Oklahoma, the No. 2 team in the Associated Press Top 25 entering Week 1, is scheduled to head to New Orleans to play Tulane on Sept. 4. With Hurricane Ida making its way toward Louisiana, Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione issued a statement Friday night on the status of the OU-Tulane game:
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Fryer’s First and 10 for high school football’s Week 2

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Starting the football week in Orange County with notes, comments and observations …. 1. Yeah, Mater Dei looked pretty good: OK, Mater Dei looked ridiculously good. The Monarchs dominated from start to finish in their 45-3 walloping of nationally ranked Duncanville on Friday in Texas.
Terre Haute, INisustudentmedia.com

ISU football returns to gridiron this weekend

The Sycamores are returning to the gridiron. This fall is the first fall since the pandemic started that we will see our fighting Sycamores play some football. The Sycamores are picked to finish 10th this season, but this is only fuel for them to do better than the critics think.

Comments / 0

Community Policy