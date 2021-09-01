OCVarsity Gridiron: Fryer and Albano discuss the top football games in Week 2

Previews and predictions for the local top high school football games Friday in the San Gabriel Valley, Whittier and Pasadena area. La Habra (0-1) at Bishop Amat (0-0), 7 p.m.: There is so much curiosity surrounding Bishop Amat, mainly due to a major shake-up with its coaching staff. The Lancers have new offensive and defensive coordinators for head coach Steve Hagerty, They are also hoping to bounce back from a disappointing spring season where it went 1-4 after winning back-to-back Mission League titles (2018, 2019). Third-year starting QB Tobin O’Dell must have a big season for Amat to be successful. Among the returners are a pair of key juniors, RB Aiden Ramos and receiver Delano Franklin. There is even more pressure on Amat to win because La Habra stumbled out of the gate last week, losing 13-0 to Upland. The Highlanders will want to prove their offense, behind talented QB Justin Gil, is better than what it showed last week.
