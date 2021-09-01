OCVarsity Gridiron: Fryer and Albano discuss the top football games in Week 2

One year after a 2020 season filled with uncertainty, Texas high school football makes its grand return this week. Here are some of the top games to watch in the Houston area. This was a low-scoring affair last season with Cy-Fair ultimately emerging with the 13-10 victory. Both teams went on to have strong campaigns, combining for a 16-4 record the rest of the way. Cypress Ranch has made the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons while Cy-Fair boasts an 11-year streak. Both programs are not only expected to reach the postseason once again, but also challenge for district titles. Cy-Fair only returns two starters on each side of the ball, so the Bobcats’ non-district games will be important. This one against an experienced Mustangs squad is a good test.