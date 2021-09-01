Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont County, OH

Flash Flood Watch issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * Through late tonight. * Excessive rainfall associated with the remnant of Hurricane Ida may result in a significant flash flood impacts across the watch area. Rainfall totals of 1 to 5 inches are likely. * In addition to flash flooding, considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk will occur along small streams in southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia in the higher terrain of the Allegheny Mountains.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
County
Carroll County, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fayette, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
County
Noble County, OH
City
Harrison, OH
County
Monroe County, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Harrison County, OH
City
Beaver, OH
County
Columbiana County, OH
County
Jefferson County, OH
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
City
Carroll, OH
City
Marion, OH
City
Jefferson, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Tuscarawas, OH
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Monroe, OH
City
Belmont, OH
City
Butler, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Guernsey#Extreme Weather#Eastern Preston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump rips removal of Robert E. Lee statue: 'Complete desecration'

Former President Trump on Wednesday blasted the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., saying it would result in a “complete desecration.”. Trump has defended such statues from being removed in the past, calling activists' effort a means to "take away" U.S. history...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy