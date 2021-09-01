Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * Through late tonight. * Excessive rainfall associated with the remnant of Hurricane Ida may result in a significant flash flood impacts across the watch area. Rainfall totals of 1 to 5 inches are likely. * In addition to flash flooding, considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk will occur along small streams in southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia in the higher terrain of the Allegheny Mountains.