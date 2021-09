UPDATE, 7:49 AM PT: President Joe Biden said that “there’s no question the Delta variant is why today’s jobs report isn’t stronger.” “Because of the groundwork we laid with the American Rescue Plan and our vaccination strategy, we are seeing an economy and a job market that can weather the ups and downs of the Delta variant, and anything else that comes our way.” Biden called for passage of his infrastructure plan and a massive reconciliation bill, the latter of which would boost spending on child care, Medicare and other social programs. He also decried corporate interests lobbying against the plan, as his...