(Bloomberg) – BMW AG increased battery cell orders to keep pace with growing demand for electric cars that accounted for more than 11% of deliveries during half the year. The German automaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($ 23.8 billion) in batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, CEO Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are intended for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models that BMW will be producing through 2024. The company plans to begin switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.