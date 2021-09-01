Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey For Being 'Fake' And Supporting A Sick Structure For Personal Gain

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose McGowan slammed Oprah Winfrey on social media. The "Charmed" star took to Twitter Sunday to share a snap of the media mogul kissing convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. She accompanied it with a caption calling out the TV producer, actress and author for allegedly being "fake." "I...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 829

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Kirby Dick
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Oprah Winfrey Defended After Controversial Dolly Parton Interview Unearthed

A resurfaced 2003 interview between Oprah Winfrey and country legend Dolly Parton has sparked plenty of chatter and controversy on social media. While many of Parton's fans have viewed the interview in a negative light, slamming Winfrey online for being inappropriate and far too invasive, others have a much different outlook on the conversation, sparking some to voice their defense of the media mogul.
Texas StatePosted by
HollywoodLife

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A ‘Moron’ In Harsh Tweet Over Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Rose McGowan Fires Back at Criticism for "Throwing Stones" at Oprah Winfrey

No one is going to stop Rose McGowan from blowing up Twitter feeds by speaking her mind, even if it's about Oprah Winfrey. On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Charmed alum drew controversy when she shared a photo of the popular media mogul kissing producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on the cheek at the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, tweeting, "I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard." On Wednesday, Sept. 1, a Twitter user tweeted...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Rose McGowan, Elliot Page, Ashley Judd and More!

ROSE MCGOWAN DRAGS OPRAH: Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she’s “as fake as they come.” The Charmed alum wrote that she's happy people are “seeing the ugly truth” about the billionaire media maven regarding her former friendship with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and accused rapist Russell Simmons.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Harvey Weinstein denies Angelina Jolie's accusations: 'There was never an assault'

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein says he never assaulted Angelina Jolie after she claimed in a new interview she had to "escape" an encounter with the disgraced movie mogul. "THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault," Weinstein — who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and battery — responded in a statement to TMZ via his assistant on Saturday.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Actress Rose McGowan Has Some Harsh Words For Oprah Winfrey

Actress Rose McGowan is known for speaking out about what she doesn’t like, and she has some harsh words for Oprah Winfrey. On August 29th, the actress spoke out about her mistrust of Oprah in a tweet. The tweet included a photo of Oprah kissing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the cheek at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan Markle And Oprah Winfrey Could Team Up For Netflix Project, Expert Says

In September 2020, The New York Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had inked a "megawatt deal" with Netflix in which they would create various content that would air on the platform in the future. "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time, according to Us Weekly.
Entertainment940wfaw.com

Industry News: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Ortega, Liv Ullman and More!

BROADWAY ENLISTS OPRAH FOR HELP: Broadway producers are teaming up with Oprah Winfrey in a bid to welcome theater-goers back. The “This Is Broadway” publicity blitz is set to land Monday, and will features a video with past and current shows, with stars from Hugh Jackman and Bruce Springsteen to Ethel Merman and Sara Bareilles.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Angelina Jolie: I feared for safety of my children and family while married to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie claims she feared for the safety of her children and family during her marriage to Brad Pitt — and was attacked by Harvey Weinstein early in her career. In a bombshell interview with The Guardian, Jolie obliquely talked about her never-ending divorce from Pitt while pushing about her new book “Know Your Rights,” stammering “I … I’m still in my own legal situation,” including allegations of child abuse leveled at Pitt.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Oprah Dolly Parton Controversy Explained

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Angelina Jolie Says ‘It Hurt’ When Brad Pitt Worked With Harvey Weinstein: ‘We Fought About It’

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie further opened up about her experience with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, sharing that she turned down a role in Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” to avoid working with him.  “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right?” the actress told The Guardian of his unwanted advances while shooting the Weinstein-produced “Playing by Heart” in 1998 at age 21. “The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.” Jolie has spoken on her experience with Weinstein before as a “bad experience,” but now labels it...
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Rosie O'Donnell Can't Stand Kelly Ripa

Rosie O'Donnell may once have been known as the "Queen of Nice," but she's had her fair share of daytime television controversies. Famously, there was the time she and her "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselback had a 10-minute fight about the Iraq war back in 2007. The argument got so heated that O'Donnell left the set — and the series — one month before her scheduled departure. The New York Post called it a celebrity "battle royale," but for O'Donnell, she took it very personally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy