For the last month or so, the Red Sox have been losing games just like the won we saw on Wednesday. Chris Sale didn’t really have his best stuff, and the offense was struggling to put together rallies. There was even a comically bad baserunning decision thrown in for good measure. But they did win. Sale worked around his relative lack of stuff, and the defense actually had a big game. They turned three double plays and converted a couple of huge outs at the plate on ground balls. Throw in a clutch homer from Christian Vázquez, a big hit from Jarren Duran, and a huge performance from the bullpen with Garrett Whitlock and Adam Ottavino.