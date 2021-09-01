CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic tops teen "Ruuune!" at US Open in calendar Slam bid

By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — If the last-name chorus of “Ruuuuuune!” in support of his relatively unknown teenage opponent at the U.S. Open bothered Novak Djokovic, he never let anyone know. Nor was there any visible evidence that Djokovic was shaken by the shaky patches he went through while dropping a...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Patrick Mouratoglou
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Olympic Tennis#Tennis Tournament#Ap#French#Danish#The Hawk Eye Live#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisBleacher Report

Novak Djokovic Defeats Jenson Brooksby to Advance to 2021 US Open Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic is three wins away from a calendar Grand Slam. Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 U.S. Open with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jenson Brooksby in Monday's fourth-round matchup at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was anything but easy with the underdog putting up an impressive fight as he played off the crowd, but the 20-time major champion overcame a slow start and prevailed.
TennisHerald-Palladium

Djokovic's true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men's-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Win that, and Djokovic's potential path — as determined by Thursday's draw — could include 2014 finalist...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Djokovic on the court vs Berrettini in US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic is on the court against a player he has gotten to know well during his run of three straight Grand Slam titles this year. The top-ranked Djokovic is facing No. 6 seed Matteo...
Tennisnewspressnow.com

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy