Grand Theft Auto is quite the iconic video game franchise, and it’s been an IP that fans followed for years. However, since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, fans have been forced into waiting on the next mainline installment. Instead, all we have received so far are new ports of Grand Theft Auto V along with content for Grand Theft Auto Online. That’s not a bad thing for fans who are just getting into the game on the latest platforms. But others might be a bit bored with the same campaign. Fortunately, there is a new rumor suggesting a remastered collection is coming to the franchise. It might not be unique content, but it should allow for some extra gameplay for players to go through.