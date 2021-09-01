Cancel
University Park, MD

Policy, Rules and Municipal Structure Committee Meeting

 7 days ago

This meeting is open; the public is welcome to attend. The committee's role is to study and make recommendations to the Council regarding the policies, rules and municipal structure of the Town. This covers a broad array of concerns, including permitting, code compliance and general town policies. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the Town at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting the Town office at 301-927-4262.

