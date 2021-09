(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. M Winkworth PLC - London-based residential real estate agencies franchiser - Reports pretax profit of GBP2.0 million for the six months to June 30, up four-fold from GBP461,000 a year ago. Revenue doubles to GBP5.2 million from GBP2.5 million. Increases interim dividend payout to 8.30 pence per share from 3.08p last year. "We have seen a significant upturn in activity in the rental market as the return to work brings tenants back to London and houses in outer London recover to their pre-pandemic rents. We expect central London flats rents to follow suit over the coming year as international clients, students and young professionals return... While we remain open to exploring small acquisitions at the right price, our focus remains firmly on expanding the network selectively," says company. Shares in Winkworth rise 9.2% to 207.50 pence each in London on Wednesday.