The US Census Bureau has not released the complete 2020 Census data, however it has released enough data for the Greensboro City Council to redraw the City Council districts. At the special virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the City Council is scheduled to approve a citizens’ redistricting committee. At the August 26 work session, the City Council more or less agreed on the seven organizations that will be appointing one member each to the citizens redistricting committee.