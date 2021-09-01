West Fargo Library events for the week of Aug. 25

West Fargo Public Library now accepting meeting room reservations. The public can now reserve meeting rooms at the West Fargo Public Library. This service was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed Monday, June 21. At this time, the library has two meeting rooms that the public can reserve. These rooms are intended for use by non-profit groups and for city-sponsored events, however, for-profit businesses may reserve a room for a fee. The rooms can be reserved in advance for any time during library business hours unless the room is being used for a library event or is already reserved by a different group.