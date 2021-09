PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 31 that killed a man. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 71st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police were called to the scene at around 5:51 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Marc Tohe who was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash.