Very eloquent “Mick” you ……ooh sounds like Mick. It was a genuine post. Thanks Peak. Well, with today and tomorrow in trading days, the numbers “by month end” must surely be due. Having been in here well over a year seeing peaks and troughs. How does everybody feel with previous false promises on timescales of news being delivered, surely this time AZ has to be on the money and deliver on time, this time around otherwise it’s shot of his credibility ?