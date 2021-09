AC Milan no longer hold the title for having the youngest squad in Serie A and have in fact slipped down that particular ranking, a report has revealed. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara were busy over the summer as they brought in a number of new additions to try and help the project, and it is clear that the arrivals of Alessandro Florenzi, Olivier Giroud and Junior Messias – all of whom are 30 or older – has had an effect on the average age of the squad.