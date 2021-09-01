Severe Weather Statement issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for northern and central Virginia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER AND SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER COUNTIES At 122 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Culpeper, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Lignum, Lois, Lake Of The Woods, Richardsville, Morrisville, Burr Hill, Goldvein, Sumerduck, Flat Run and Locust Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH