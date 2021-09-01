Cancel
TV Series

TV tonight: Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays spring back into comedy action

By Hannah J Davies and Paul Howlett, Ammar Kalia, Ali Catterall, Jack Seale
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Code 404

10pm, Sky Comedy

DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) and his resurrected partner DI John Major (Daniel Mays) return for a second season of AI-assisted policing. After the first series ended with the revelation that Carver had got together with Major’s wife while he was dead, the pair went their separate ways. Yet, a 20-year-old cold case throws the partners reluctantly back into action again, and with a divorce pending for Major, the pressure starts to cause glitches for his system, prompting a possibly catastrophic failure. Ammar Kalia

Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport

8pm, ITV

Covid protocols can’t liven up this workaday airport observational documentary. Tonight there are big queues at arrivals, but the big stories are an illegally parked car outside Terminal 2, and an elderly man who has wandered into a secure corridor by mistake. Fasten your seatbelts! Jack Seale

Changing Rooms

8pm, Channel 4

More makeovers for the revamped interior design show, sponsored by Dulux. Tonight, we’re in Leeds, where former teacher Pauline wants her purple floor-to-ceiling front room to be even more … purple. Meanwhile, her neighbour Amanda hopes to have her grey living room transformed. Ali Catterall

Michael Portillo explores coastal Devon and Cornwall. Photograph: Channel 5

Coastal Devon & Cornwall with Michael Portillo

8pm, Channel 5

The second episode of Portillo’s south-west travelogue sees him exploring the north Cornish coast. He battles an incoming Atlantic storm as he visits the vicarage where novelist Thomas Hardy stayed in 1870, before moving on to meet the Cornish language singer Gwenno. AK

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us

9pm, BBC Four

The expansive three-part series on how water underpins human existence and life on earth continues. Tonight’s episode examines a new theory that places access to fresh water as the core foundation for historic civilisations, as well as the impetus behind bipedalism. AK

Gossip Girl

10.35pm, BBC One

Episode two of the rebooted teen show, a passable – if more diverse – gen Z hornfest. This week, Zoya (Whitney Peak) gets close to Obie (Eli Brown), Julien (Jordan Alexander) wonders how to keep them apart, and Gossip Girl – the town tattler who now resides on Instagram – sticks their oar in. Hannah J Davies

Film choice

A fine romance … Tom Conti and Pauline Collins in Shirley Valentine. Photograph: Ronald Grant

Shirley Valentine (Lewis Gilbert, 1989), 2.15pm, Sky Cinema Greats
This bittersweet holiday romance has Pauline Collins as the housewife who, fed up with talking to the wall rather than her miserable husband, played by Bernard Hill, jets off to Greece with giggly Jane (Alison Steadman). Guilt, reconciliation and self-discovery are ladled on lavishly by scriptwriter Willy Russell. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Paralympics 2020 12noon, Channel 4. Athletics coverage.

International football: Finland v Wales 4.55pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Friendly match from Olympic Stadium, Helsinki.

International football: Denmark v Scotland 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. World Cup qualifier from Parken Stadium.

