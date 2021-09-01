Commentary: Christine Flowers - A statue gives people a victory

There are probably not that many of us who have dodged the strife and stress of the past two years. We can go to our place of worship and pray for those we know that have been afflicted by COVID-19, and for family members who have lost a loved one. We can give positive thoughts that those who closed their businesses, forfeited their homes or lost their jobs in this time of trial will recover. Most of all, we can struggle to understand those who took their own lives.