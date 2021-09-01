Cancel
Milwaukee-San Francisco Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong flies out to deep center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Willy Adames singles to left field. Christian Yelich singles to third base. Willy Adames to second. Omar Narvaez singles to deep right center field. Christian Yelich to third. Willy Adames scores. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Kris Bryant to Brandon Belt. Omar Narvaez to second. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez walks. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Littell
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Curt Casali
Person
Jace Peterson
