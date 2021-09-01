Milwaukee-San Francisco Runs

Milwaukee took another step towards its third NL Central title Tuesday night with a 10-0 win against Philadelphia at American Family Field. The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning with an Eduardo Escobar ground-rule double that scored a pair of runs and was followed by an RBI single from Christian Yelich. An Eric Lauer walk with the bases loaded and a two-run single from Kolton Wong added three more runs in the sixth, before Avisail Garcia added a two-run homer in the seventh. The Brewers would tack on two more runs in the eighth.