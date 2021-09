The stock market took a tumble on Wednesday as investors started to digest the implications of the recently announced tax rises by the UK Government.Some are worried that the rises could lead to a slowdown in economic activity, with the FTSE 100’s housebuilders facing the brunt.The four biggest fallers on the leading index – Taylor Wimpey Persimmon, Land Securities and Barratt Developments – were all in the building sector and helped drag the premier index down 53.84 points, or 0.75%, at 7095.53.But the pain was felt across Europe with all eyes on the European Central Bank which...