Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Brown Bag Book Club

thecolonytx.gov
 7 days ago

TCPL’s Brown Bag Book Club will take place on Thursday, September 2 from 12 to 1 p.m. via GoToMeeting. We’ll discuss Dutch Girl by Robert Matzen. This title is available at TCPL and is also available as a downloadable e-book and audiobook via Hoopla, a free TCPL digital resource: https://www.hoopladigital.com/. Register online at tcpl.ticketleap.com; a link to join the meeting will be emailed to you by Wednesday, September 1 at 5 p.m. Happy reading!

www.thecolonytx.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bag Book Club#Dutch#Tcpl Digital#Tcpl Ticketleap Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Fairfield Glade, TNCrossville Chronicle

Find a new read at Ladies Club book sale

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will be offering a great selection of used books for sale to raise money for our various charities. The sale will take place at...
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Book Club Meeting in Anniston

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 12:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Held at: Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Public Event Join us for a discussion of “The Engagements” by J. Courtney Sullivan For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.
Books & LiteratureMarie Claire

'The Heart Principle' Is Our September Book Club Pick

Welcome to #ReadWithMC—Marie Claire's virtual book club. It's nice to have you! In September, we're reading Helen Hoang's The Heart Principle, the third book in The Kiss Quotient series (though it can read as a stand-alone!), which centers on violinist Anna Sun. Anna attempts to go on a string of one-night stands after her boyfriend says he wants an open relationship; instead, she meets Quan—a guy who changes her life—and an emotional journey follows. Read an excerpt from the novel below, then find out how to participate in our virtual book club here. (You really don't have to leave your couch!)
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Grazia Book Club: The Girl On The Train Author Is Back

A slow fire is the process by which acid, found in paper, slowly eats a book from within – over decades, the pages become brittle, they start to crumble away. Eventually, entire books can be destroyed. When author Paula Hawkins found out about the process, she realised the metaphor was...
Stillwater, OKstillwaterliving.com

Walking book club returns for the fall

Stillwater Public Library (SPL) is happy to announce the return of the Walking Book Club for fall 2021. The club meets on the second Monday of each month, September through December, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The first meeting date will be Monday, Sept. 13. Attendees will discuss the monthly book while walking together in Couch Park. Registration is required and limited to 12 to ensure there are enough books and headsets for participants.
Books & Literaturewfdd.org

Register For Our Summer 2021 Book Club Meeting

Join us for the next virtual meeting of the WFDD Book Club! We'll be discussing Brandon Hobson's novel The Removed. In an NPR review, Marcela Davison Avilés writes, "The story in this book is deeply resonant and profound, and not only because of its exquisite lyricism. It's also a hard and visceral entrance into our own reckoning as a society and civic culture with losses we created, injustices we allowed, and family separations we ignored."
Books & LiteratureColumbian

Winfrey selects Jeffers novel for book club

NEW YORK — One of the year’s most anticipated debut novels, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” is now an Oprah Winfrey book club pick. Published Tuesday, Jeffers’ novel traces centuries of Black history through a family in the U.S.South and its contemporary narrator, young Ailey Paul Garfield. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” named for the canonical Black scholar and activist, has received advance praise from Angie Thomas, Jacqueline Woodson and Stephanie Powell Watts among others.
Books & Literaturemyboca.us

Unbound World Book Club: Ariadne, by Jennifer Saint

As Princesses of Crete and daughters of the fearsome King Minos, Ariadne and her sister Phaedra grow up hearing the hoofbeats and bellows of the Minotaur echo from the Labyrinth beneath the palace. The Minotaur -- Minos's greatest shame and Ariadne's brother -- demands blood every year. When Theseus, Prince of Athens, arrives in Crete as a sacrifice to the beast, Ariadne falls in love with him. But helping Theseus kill the monster means betraying her family and country, and Ariadne knows only too well that in a world ruled by mercurial gods, drawing their attention can cost you everything.
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Reading Club: Same Books, Different Opinions Edition

Be aware that Amazon links on this page are affiliate links. As part of the Amazon Associate program, qualifying purchases made through these links may result in us earning a commission. Thank you for supporting our work here at Lowell’s First Look!. Despite both being regular readers, Amanda and I...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Alpena library hosting Sept. tween book club

ALPENA – The Alpena County Library will host a September In BeTween Book Club at 6:30 pm via Zoom on Sunday, Sept. 26, featuring “Dragons in a Bag.”. Readers ages 9 to 12 are invited to sign-up for the upcoming September In BeTween Book Club featuring “Dragons in a Bag” by Zetta Elliott.
YogaRunnersWorld

This Book Club Is Faster Than Yours

Any runner who’s squeezed in early-morning miles while traveling knows the value of exploring new places—or even familiar ones—on foot. Meanwhile, literature about a city or country offers insights into its history and culture. Put them together, and you’ve forged a full mind-body connection to a community. That’s the goal...
Seekonk, MAreportertoday.com

Nonfiction Book Club: Shadow Divers by Robert Kurson

Seekonk, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of Shadow Divers: The True Adventure of Two Americans Who Risked Everything to Solve One of the Lost Mysteries of World War II by Robert Kurson on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The discussion will take place outside behind the library. In case of rain, the meeting will take place in the Large Meeting room with socially distanced seating. The title is available digitally as an ebook through Libby, or you may place a hold and pick up a print copy at the library.
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

September’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

Read Carolina’s September pick is “Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am” by Julia Cooke. Following the lives of several female stewardesses from the 1960’s through the 80’s, we get an extensive peek into the glamorous life of these young and single globetrotters. But we’re also enlightened to the harsh realities of the job. Beneath the elegance, these women were subjected to extremely strict regulations on their weight, age, looks, clothes and even their marital status. They were also put under extreme pressure, oftentimes working in the middle of war zones. With only 6 months of basic training, they learned how to apply the perfect lipstick and deescalate situations involving armed hijackers. Not to mention their participation in the Vietnam War, which included everything from to shuttling soldiers to and from battle lines, to executing operation Babylift in April of 1975. You’ll instantly feel transported back into the past in this breathtaking biography focused on war, feminism, racism and civil rights.
Books & Literaturecountryliving.com

Our Sept. Front Porch Book Club Pick is 'Horse Girls'

Pull up a seat as we dive in to one book each month with the Country Living Front Porch Book Club, capping each month with a chat with the authors themselves. Our September 2021 selection is the essay collection "Horse Girls," edited by author Halimah Marcus. It was in the...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Native Memoirs on Audio From Erin and Dani’s Book Club

Book Riot is teaming up with Macmillan's Nightfire newsletter for a chance to win a Horror Lover's prize pack containing the following: $200 Visa gift card, The Living Dead by George Romero and Daniel Kraus, Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Slewfoot by Brom, Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward. Simply sign up for the Nightfire newsletter and fill out the form here to be entered to win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy