Mercy Health stroke program earns awards

TILTON — NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness named Ken Norton of Tilton as their 2021 advocacy award winner. Named after founding members of The Alliance, Richard and Betsy Greer, the award is given annually to a person whose outstanding work, leadership and vision has advanced policy and advocacy efforts that impact individuals living with mental illness and their families. A Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, Norton, serves as the executive director of NAMI NH, and has worked in the mental health field for over 40 years.