Mercy Health stroke program earns awards
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital received two awards from the American Heart Association for its efforts to improve stroke treatment, the hospital announced Tuesday. The hospital received the AHA’s Bronze Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award, and also received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Hospital officials said in a news release the awards were the highest achievements the hospital’s stroke programs could earn.www.paducahsun.com
